-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

