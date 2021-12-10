Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$92.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.90.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$61.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$60.27 and a one year high of C$97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

