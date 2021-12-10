Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$20.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE:WEED opened at C$12.96 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.22 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.79. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

