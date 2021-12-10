Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 100 ($1.33) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.01) to GBX 112 ($1.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 67.94 ($0.90) on Thursday. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 39.84 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 69.82 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

