VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VYNE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.74.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

