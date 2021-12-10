Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Sells $102,480.00 in Stock

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTTR opened at $66.21 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

