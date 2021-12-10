H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 295.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 232,365 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.