PGGM Investments Sells 729 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,551,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,968,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

