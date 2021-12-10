Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,495 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $452.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.42. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

