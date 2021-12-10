Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse Sells 43,643 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 43,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$98,633.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,804.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61.
About Alexco Resource
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.