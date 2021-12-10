Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,476 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,217 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

