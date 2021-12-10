Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after buying an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

CHRW opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.