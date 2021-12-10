Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

