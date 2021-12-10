Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.86. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

