Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,068 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

