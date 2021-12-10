Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 8.2% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 22.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 61.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the third quarter worth $3,011,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TTC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

