Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,413 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day moving average of $223.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.