Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,621 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

