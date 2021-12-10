Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

