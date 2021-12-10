Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock opened at $144.31 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

