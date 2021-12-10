Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,926 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

