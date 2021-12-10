Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

