Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

GL opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

