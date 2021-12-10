Robert W. Baird Boosts Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $106.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KFY opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

