Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $31,000 in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD opened at $51.00 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.