Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FWRD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.83.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Forward Air by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

