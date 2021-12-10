Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

