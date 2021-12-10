Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Cut to $256.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $256.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

