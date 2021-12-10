UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another solid beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $47.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

