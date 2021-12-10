Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $120.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

