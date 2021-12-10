Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

