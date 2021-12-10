Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,040,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

