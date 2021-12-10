Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.