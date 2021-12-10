Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 793,100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

NYSE GRUB opened at $11.32 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.