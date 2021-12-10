Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,380,085 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 48,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

