Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,396,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,283,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $8,731,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

