Ernest S. Rady Acquires 4,479 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $163,214.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAT opened at $35.87 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

