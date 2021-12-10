Ernest S. Rady Acquires 4,479 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $163,214.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AAT opened at $35.87 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
