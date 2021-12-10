First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 87,053 shares.The stock last traded at $132.55 and had previously closed at $131.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 576,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after buying an additional 151,750 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $16,922,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 113,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,764,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 704.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,934 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

