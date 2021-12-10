Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

