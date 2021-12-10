Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 148,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,365,362 shares.The stock last traded at $89.82 and had previously closed at $90.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

