Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Sells $187,587.38 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Post stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Post by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Post by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth $3,363,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.