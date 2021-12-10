Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Sells $187,587.38 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Post stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
