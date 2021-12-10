Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

CPT opened at $171.64 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,644 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

