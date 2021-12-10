Norbert W. Bischofberger Buys 14,356 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 14,356 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $739.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

