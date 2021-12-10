Truist Securities Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $125.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

