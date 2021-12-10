TD Securities Begins Coverage on Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

