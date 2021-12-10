Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $52.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

