Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Weber stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weber will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

