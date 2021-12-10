W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $94,223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.