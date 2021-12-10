Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $73.00 at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

TOL opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

