Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Unilever by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.